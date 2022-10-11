Watch CBS News
5-year-old girl left with major injuries in rural Nevada County crash

NEVADA COUNTY – A 5-year-old girl has been left in critical condition with major injuries after a crash in rural Nevada County on Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 9 a.m., a pickup truck drifted off the side of Tyler Foote Road near Oak Tree Road. Exactly why the driver, a 32-year-old man from Nevada City, allowed his truck to drift is unclear.

The truck crashed down a hillside embankment and then clipped a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn.

First responders found that the driver was able to get out of the wreck – but the young girl was trapped inside.

Firefighters extricated the girl as soon as they could and noted that CPR was necessary. She was then flown to the UC Davis Children's Hospital in Sacramento.

While the crash remains under investigation, CHP says neither drugs nor alcohol were factors. 

