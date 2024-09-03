49ers GM says Ricky Pearsall's condition is "nothing short of miraculous" 3 days after being shot

Watch: 49ers GM John Lynch on Ricky Pearsall's recovery Watch: 49ers GM John Lynch on Ricky Pearsall's recovery 10:39

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, recovering from a gunshot wound during an attempted robbery on Saturday, was back at the team facilities in Santa Clara Tuesday and the team expects him to suit up and play this season.

The team on Monday placed Pearsall on the reserve/non-football injury list, which means he will miss at least the first four games of the season. He was shot while shopping for luggage in San Francisco's Union Square, following an autograph signing event, 49ers general manager John Lynch said. His family said the bullet entered his chest and exited his back, missing vital organs.

Lynch spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said he was confident the team's number one draft pick would contribute this season at some point, but he will need time to recover even though he is doing "remarkably well."

"Ultimately decided the best thing for Ricky was to have a little time. He's going to need that time physically. He's going to need that time emotionally, mentally, and we made that decision," said Lynch. "When we drafted Ricky, we did it for the long term, and Ricky's going to be a fantastic player here."

Lynch told reporters it was "by the grace of God" that Pearsall was back with the team less than 72 hours after the shooting.

"Was able to be down at the hospital and if I heard from one person I heard from so many down there, it was nothing short of miraculous he came out of this as good as he did," said Lynch. "On behalf of Ricky and his family, I talked with Ricky this morning, he just wants to express and the team wants to express our gratitude to a variety of people, number one, the San Francisco Police Department. They were incredible in their response, they were incredible at the hospital."

Lynch had special praise for police Sgt. Joelle Harrell, who was the first officer on the scene following the shooting, provided first aid, and calmed Pearsall while first responders arrived.

"She was there for him in a real rough time and I know how appreciative Ricky is of that. We're appreciative to the entire police department. They were just tremendous from Police Chief Bill Scott on down. The folks at San Francisco General [Hospital], the care they gave Ricky and his family, the respect, the way they handled things was just unbelievable and we're eternally grateful for that."

Lynch said a team party had been scheduled around the time of the shooting and while at the hospital, Pearsall told Lynch his teammates were on his mind.

"When I got to the hospital and visited with Ricky, one of the first things that he said was, 'Mr. Lynch, what's going on? I'd really like everyone to go to that party, and I'd also like to talk to some of my teammates,' " Lynch said. "We were able to pipe Ricky into the party and he FaceTimed the entire group. That show of love and respect was a real special moment for our team."

The 17-year-old suspect in the shooting, a resident of Tracy in California's Central Valley, was shot with his own gun during the struggle with Pearsall and was in stable condition, police said. The San Francisco District Attorney's Office said a charging decision was expected by the end of the day Tuesday.

The 49ers will begin their season Monday night against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium.