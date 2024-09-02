49ers WR Ricky Pearsall placed on non-football injury list after shooting

New details of shooting emerge as 49ers Ricky Pearsall continues his recovery

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has been placed on the Reserve / Non-Football Injury List after being shot during an attempted robbery over the weekend.

The team announced the move Monday as he is recovering from a bullet wound to the chest following Saturday's shooting in San Francisco's Union Square. Pearsall was released from the hospital on Sunday.

It is unclear when he would return to play, but NFL rules state that a player placed on the list must miss a minimum of four games.

According to Police Chief Bill Scott, Pearsall was walking about a block from Union Square around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when an armed suspect approached and attempted to rob him. A physical altercation then took place.

"The struggle between Mr. Pearsall and the suspect ensued, and gunfire from the suspect's gun struck both Mr. Pearsall and the subject," Scott said at a briefing Saturday night.

Scott said that there was "no indication" that Pearsall "was targeted because he was a football player." At this time, investigators also believe that the suspect acted alone.

Cellphone video obtained by CBS News Bay Area showed Pearsall being tended to by first responders, who then took him to the hospital via ambulance.

The suspect, identified as a 17-year-old male from Tracy, was captured by responding officers.

Both Pearsall and the suspect were taken to San Francisco General Hospital. Police said the teen was shot once by his own gun, possibly during the struggle with Pearsall.

The teen was in stable condition, according to officers. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins office said they expect to file charges in juvenile court Tuesday or Wednesday against the suspect, whose name is being withheld due to his age.

Drafted in April by the 49ers with the 31st overall pick, Pearsall has been slowed by injuries and missed part of training camp.

With the open roster spot, the 49ers have signed offensive lineman Brandon Parker, who was released by the team last week.