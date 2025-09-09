49ers waive kicker Jake Moody after mediocre Week 1 outing

The San Francisco 49ers have cut ties with kicker Jake Moody after another shaky outing during the team's season opener, the team announced Tuesday.

The move comes two days after 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said there was "no question" he would be San Francisco's kicker Sunday at New Orleans after Moody missed a field goal and had another blocked in Sunday's win against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

On Monday, Shanahan seemed to backtrack, telling reporters on a conference call that the team was exploring options at kicker.

"We are looking into all that stuff now, there are options," Shanahan said. "Whether to stay at status quo, we could bring guys in for a workout, practice squad, but we are going through all that stuff right now.

During Sunday's game, Moody missed his first attempt, a 27-yard chip shot, and a breakdown in line protection led to his second attempt getting blocked. He converted a 32-yarder with 9:42 to go in the game and was two-for-two on extra-point attempts.

Place kicker Jake Moody #4 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, at State Farm Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

The 49ers selected Moody in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan, where he was known as "Money Moody" for his reliability. At Michigan, Moody was a consensus All-American, a second-team All-American, a two-time Big Ten Kicker of the Year, and a two-time first-team All-Big Ten, among other honors. He was the 99th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, just the second kicker to be chosen within the first 100 picks in the previous 15 years.

Moody had a solid 2023 season with the 49ers, which included the longest field goal by a rookie kicker in franchise history (57 yards), winning kicks in both playoff games, and three field goals in Super Bowl LVIII, including a 55-yarder. He made 21 out of 25 field goal attempts and 60 out of 61 extra point attempts and was named to the PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team.

In the 2024 season, however, Moody struggled, going just 24 of 34 on field goals, including 6 of 11 from 40 yards or longer. He also injured his ankle while trying to make a tackle during a blocked field goal in Week 5, forcing him to miss two weeks.

Frustrations boiled over during a November game against Tampa Bay, when Moody missed three consecutive field goals, the third leading to an on-field confrontation between former 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Moody, and former long-snapper Taybor Pepper, who was defending Moody. Moody eventually made the game-winning kick that day.

A replacement for Moody has not been announced. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said the veteran kicker Eddy Pineiro was visiting team headquarters on Tuesday.

Veteran kicker Greg Joseph was brought into training camp this year to challenge Moody for the kicking job. However, Joseph was released to address injuries and roster depth during training camp, leaving Moody as the only kicker in camp.