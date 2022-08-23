46-year-old arrested for felony child abuse after fighting teenage boy outside Valencia coffee shop

Deputies investigate fight between man, teenage boy outside Valencia coffee shop Deputies investigate fight between man, teenage boy outside Valencia coffee shop 02:49

A 46-year-old man has been arrested after getting into a physical altercation with a teenage boy outside of a coffee shop in Valencia.

Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale was arrested Tuesday for felony child abuse. He was booked into the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station and is currently in custody.

The fight broke out last Tuesday outside the Havana Savannah coffee shop on Copper Hill Drive around 3 p.m. Video of the altercation was posted to Instagram by What's Up Santa Clarita.

In the video, a man in a green T-shirt, gray shorts, and brown shoes wrestled with the teen wearing a brown T-shirt, black pants, and a black backpack in a vacant parking space for several moments. Eventually, several people, including other teenagers, start approaching them and pull them off each other.

Ricky Harmison, who was working at the coffee shop, said Coultas reportedly became agitated when the students were crowding to get in when he was trying to leave.

"(He) told a group of the boys that they need to get back if they don't get back, he's going to fight them, beat them up. Them being boys, talked back to him."

Harmison said the man chased the boys into the parking lot when the fight broke out.

After Harmison eventually helped get the two separated, he said the boy ended up with scuffs and bruises and the man had a bloody mouth.

"When he got up he was stumbling," Harmison said. "I did smell alcohol on his breath so he may have been intoxicated."

Before deputies arrived, Coultas left the location. Detectives were able to identify Coultas and made the arrest.

Detectives are continuing with their investigation into the incident.