Deputies investigate fight between man, teenage boy outside Valencia coffee shop

Authorities are investigating a fight between a man and a teenage boy that was captured on video outside a coffee shop in Valencia.

The fight happened Tuesday outside the Havana Savannah coffee shop on Copper Hill Drive. Video of the altercation was posted to Instagram by What's Up Santa Clarita.

In the video, a man in a green T-shirt, gray shorts, and brown shoes wrestled with the teen wearing a brown T-shirt, black pants, and a black backpack in a vacant parking space for several moments. Eventually, several people, including other teenagers, start approaching them and pull them off each other.

It's unclear what led up to the altercation.

The store is often frequented by students getting out of class at Rio Norte Junior High School.