4-year-old local skateboarder "Tiny Hawk" catches the eyes of millions of social media

SACRAMENTO - A four-year-old skateboarding sensation is catching the eyes of millions around the world. His abilities on a skateboard have earned the Sacramento toddler millions of followers on social media. He's also been known as "Tiny Hawk."

Brody Dodemont has been skating with his dad, Shayne since he was 19 months old and still wearing diapers. Since then, the pair have been going to the skatepark nearly every day.

It all started during the pandemic. Shayne, a local bartender, had a lot of free time on his hands after COVID-19 shut down restaurants. So, he and Brody spent much of their time here at Granite Regional Skatepark.

"He's now started to work on Youtube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. We now have 1.5 million followers worldwide," Shayne said.

With the help of Brody's 12-year-old sister, Sienna, Shayne, and Brody started filming their skate sessions and posting them to TikTok. It didn't take long for people to take notice. In less than 12 hours, their first video received more than half a million views.

"It's something we've never experienced, me for sure, with only 62 friends on a Facebook account. So, it really came out of nowhere," Shayne

However, Shayne says skateboarding is not about Brody's future as a professional or the followers, he says it's about something much more important.

"We're just really pursuing happiness. We're trying to make the biggest positive impact that we can in this life. That's our best trick."