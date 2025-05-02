4 critically injured in Highway 99 rollover crash near I-5 in Sacramento, firefighters say
SACRAMENTO – Four people were injured after a crash on Highway 99 near Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Friday afternoon, firefighters said.
The crash happened on southbound Highway 99 just before I-5.
Firefighters said the vehicle rolled several times and struck a pole.
Four people were critically injured, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Traffic could be seen moving slowly through the area as first responders were parked on the west shoulder.