4 critically injured in Highway 99 rollover crash near I-5 in Sacramento, firefighters say

SACRAMENTO – Four people were injured after a crash on Highway 99 near Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Friday afternoon, firefighters said.

The crash happened on southbound Highway 99 just before I-5.

Firefighters said the vehicle rolled several times and struck a pole.

Four people were critically injured, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Traffic could be seen moving slowly through the area as first responders were parked on the west shoulder.