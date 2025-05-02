Watch CBS News
Local News

4 critically injured in Highway 99 rollover crash near I-5 in Sacramento, firefighters say

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Rollover crash on Highway 99 in Sacramento injures 4
Rollover crash on Highway 99 in Sacramento injures 4 00:19

SACRAMENTO – Four people were injured after a crash on Highway 99 near Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Friday afternoon, firefighters said. 

The crash happened on southbound Highway 99 just before I-5. 

Firefighters said the vehicle rolled several times and struck a pole. 

Four people were critically injured, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. 

Traffic could be seen moving slowly through the area as first responders were parked on the west shoulder. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.