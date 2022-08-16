Watch CBS News
3 new cases of bird flu detected in Stanislaus County

By Cam Glenn

Three new cases of bird flu have been detected in Stanislaus County.

The county health department, so far, has not said if the infected birds were wild or domestic. Two came from Turlock and the other is from Hughson.

The virus is especially problematic if it reaches domesticated birds like chickens or turkeys because it can spread quickly, wiping out entire farms.

The illness is also an issue for zoos. Last week, the City of Sacramento drained two ponds in Land Park to keep ducks and geese away from the Sacramento Zoo.

The zoo has also moved its flamingos into a new, more protected exhibit. 

