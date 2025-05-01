Watch CBS News
Local News

2nd teen dies from April 10 shooting in Stockton

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON — Stockton police confirmed Thursday that a 17-year-old who was injured in a mid-April double shooting that killed another teen died in the hospital five days later.

The shooting happened in the area of South San Joaquin and Lafayette streets on April 10.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals, where one of them, also 17, died on the night of the shooting.

The first teen who died was identified as Aromin-Quintoa. The second victim has not yet been identified.

Stockton police said no arrests have been made yet. There was no information available on a suspect.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.