2nd teen dies from April 10 shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON — Stockton police confirmed Thursday that a 17-year-old who was injured in a mid-April double shooting that killed another teen died in the hospital five days later.

The shooting happened in the area of South San Joaquin and Lafayette streets on April 10.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals, where one of them, also 17, died on the night of the shooting.

The first teen who died was identified as Aromin-Quintoa. The second victim has not yet been identified.

Stockton police said no arrests have been made yet. There was no information available on a suspect.