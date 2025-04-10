Stockton shooting leaves 17-year-old boy dead, police say
STOCKTON – One teenager has died and another was hurt in a shooting late Wednesday night in Stockton, police say.
Stockton police say officers responded near Lafayette and San Joaquin streets a little after 10 p.m. to investigate reports of a person shot.
Officers found two shooting victims, both 17-year-old boys.
The teens were taken to the hospital, but police say one of the boys later died. The other boy's injuries are said to be life-threatening, police say.
Detectives are now investigating the circumstances of the shooting.