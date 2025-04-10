Watch CBS News
Stockton shooting leaves 17-year-old boy dead, police say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

STOCKTON – One teenager has died and another was hurt in a shooting late Wednesday night in Stockton, police say.

Stockton police say officers responded near Lafayette and San Joaquin streets a little after 10 p.m. to investigate reports of a person shot.

Officers found two shooting victims, both 17-year-old boys.

The teens were taken to the hospital, but police say one of the boys later died. The other boy's injuries are said to be life-threatening, police say.

Detectives are now investigating the circumstances of the shooting. 

