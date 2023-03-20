This is the 2nd snowiest season in history, since 1946
The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab tweeted on Monday morning that over the last 24 hours, it received 7.7 inches of snow.
This brings the season total to 677 inches, confirming that the 2022-2023 season has passed the 1982-1983 season as the second snowiest season since the lab started keeping records in 1946.
The #1 spot still belongs to the 1951-1952 season, which collected a total of 812 inches.
However, more snow is predicted to fall over the next week, and it remains to be seen whether this season will surpass the highest level in history.
