$24M Settlement reached with PG&E over Dixie Fire, utility faces criminal charges in 2020 Zogg Fire

SACRAMENTO — A $24 million settlement has been reached over the massive Dixie Fire with ten public entities agreeing to a deal with Pacific Gas and Electric to pay for some of the damage.

The 2021 fire burned more than 960,000 acres in Plumas, Shasta and three other counties. Cal fire determined it was caused by a tree coming into contact with PG&E's distribution lines.

Additionally, a preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for the utility's role in the deadly Zogg Fire in Shasta County.

Four people including an eight-year-old girl were killed in the 2020 fire that burned more than 56,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of buildings. PG&E has pleaded not guilty to 31 criminal counts and enhancements, including four counts of manslaughter.

Cal Fire said the fire was also sparked when a tree fell on a PG&E line. The utility said in a statement Wednesday evening that it accepts Cal Fire's findings but does not believe it committed any crimes.