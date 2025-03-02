Shooting in Sacramento's DOCO wounds 2 teens; 1 in "extremely critical condition," police say

17-year-old shot in Sacramento's DOCO in critical condition, 1 other wounded

17-year-old shot in Sacramento's DOCO in critical condition, 1 other wounded

17-year-old shot in Sacramento's DOCO in critical condition, 1 other wounded

SACRAMENTO – A teenager is in "extremely critical condition" and another is stable after they were shot in the Downtown Commons area of Sacramento early Sunday morning, police said.

Police received a report of a shooting in DOCO around 3 a.m. somewhere in the area near the Holiday Inn and Yard House on K Street.

This is where they said they found two teenagers suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. Both were rushed to the hospital.

"One of the victims is in extremely critical condition, the other one is stable," said Anthony Gamble, a public information officer for the Sacramento Police Department.

Due to one victim being in critical condition, the police department called out its homicide detectives and crime scene investigators to the scene.

The victim in critical condition is a 17-year-old and the victim who is stable is an 18-year-old, police said.

Two suspects that were detained have since been booked into juvenile hall on weapons charges, police said.

What led up to the shooting is unclear, but Gamble said they believe everyone involved knew each other.

"It's important to note a lot of people are going to talk about safety and is it safe downtown," Gamble said. "Just to put things in perspective, there were thousands of people who came downtown and enjoyed concerts, restaurants, bars, night clubs and they all made it home safely. This is an isolated incident. It's unfortunate but it's not representative of downtown."

Gamble said the department will be reviewing video from surveillance cameras set up around DOCO.