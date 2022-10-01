Watch CBS News
2 shot overnight in Stockton

By Jennifer Bonnett

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — Two men in their 20s were shot in Stockton overnight in two separate incidents. They both received non life-threatening injuries.

In the first, a 24 year old was in the 400 Block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. when he got into an argument with the suspect who fired gunshots toward the victim before fleeing in a sedan, according to Stockton Police.

One round grazed the man, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. 

About an hour and a half later, a 21 year old was in the area of Mariposa Road and East Eighth Street when police say someone in a vehicle shot multiple rounds toward him, striking the victim. 

The man was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

