2 people inside Sacramento apartment building hurt after vehicle crash
SACRAMENTO – First responders say two people were hurt after a vehicle crashed into a Sacramento apartment building Wednesday morning.
The crash happened along the 300 block of Morrison Avenue.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Sacramento Fire crews who responded to the scene found two people who were inside of the apartment were hurt.
Both of those people have since been taken to the hospital.
No other details of the crash have been released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.