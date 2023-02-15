Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people inside Sacramento apartment building hurt after vehicle crash

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning Headlines - 2/15/23
Morning Headlines - 2/15/23 01:46

SACRAMENTO – First responders say two people were hurt after a vehicle crashed into a Sacramento apartment building Wednesday morning.

The crash happened along the 300 block of Morrison Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Sacramento Fire crews who responded to the scene found two people who were inside of the apartment were hurt.

Both of those people have since been taken to the hospital.

No other details of the crash have been released. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 9:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.