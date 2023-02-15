2 people inside Sacramento apartment building hurt after vehicle crash

SACRAMENTO – First responders say two people were hurt after a vehicle crashed into a Sacramento apartment building Wednesday morning.

The crash happened along the 300 block of Morrison Avenue.

Vehicle into building, 300 block of Morrison Ave. A vehicle crashed into an apartment building injuring two occupants inside of the apartment. Both victims were transported. pic.twitter.com/9rsEmddEV7 — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) February 15, 2023

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Sacramento Fire crews who responded to the scene found two people who were inside of the apartment were hurt.

Both of those people have since been taken to the hospital.

No other details of the crash have been released.