2 people found dead in Siskiyou County driveway along McKinney Fire path

YREKA -- Authorities say two people have been found dead in an area burned by the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County.

According to the sheriff's office, the people were found in a vehicle in a driveway along Doggett Creek Road, off Highway 96, west of the Klamath River.

No other information about the people is being released pending their identification and notification of next-of-kin.

The blaze in the Klamath National Forest has burned over 52,000 acres and is, as of Monday, 0 percent contained.

The fire is already the largest wildfire in the state so far this year.