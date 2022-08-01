2 people found dead in Siskiyou County driveway along McKinney Fire path
YREKA -- Authorities say two people have been found dead in an area burned by the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County.
According to the sheriff's office, the people were found in a vehicle in a driveway along Doggett Creek Road, off Highway 96, west of the Klamath River.
No other information about the people is being released pending their identification and notification of next-of-kin.
The blaze in the Klamath National Forest has burned over 52,000 acres and is, as of Monday, 0 percent contained.
The fire is already the largest wildfire in the state so far this year.
