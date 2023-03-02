Watch CBS News
2 people displaced in an apartment fire in Placerville

PLACERVILLE -- An apartment fire in Placerville displaced 2 people, but no injuries were reported. 

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Schnell School Road on Wednesday evening at 6:42 p.m., and they found a partially extinguished kitchen fire. The crews set out to put out the blaze and managed to extinguish the remainder of the contents. 

The fire was contained to one unit that sustained fire damage and moderate smoke damage. There were 2 occupants who discovered the fire, and they used a fire extinguisher to try and extinguish the blaze. 

They are now displaced, and no injuries were reported. 

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 7:24 AM

