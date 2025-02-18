2 minors arrested for deadly shooting at Stockton's Anderson Park

STOCKTON — Two people were arrested in connection to an early February shooting death of a teen in Stockton, police said Tuesday.

The two arrested were both minors — ages 16 and 13 — and have since been booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall for homicide-related charges, the Stockton Police Department said.

On the night of February 1, officers responded to a shooting at Anderson Park along North El Dorado Street and located 17-year-old Julian Martinez with a single gunshot wound. Martinez was later declared dead at an area hospital, police said.

The day before Valentine's Day, hundreds of community members gathered to honor Martinez and support the family.

Family members told CBS Sacramento that Martinez was riding around with a friend at the skate park at Anderson Park when the shooting happened.