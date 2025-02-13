Stockton gathers to remember 17-year-old shot and killed at Anderson Park

STOCKTON – The family of 17-year-old Julian Martinez was lifted up by the community after the teenager was shot and killed in Stockton earlier this month.

Pictures and posters, baseball jerseys and letters lined the walls of the American Legion Post in Stockton for Martinez.

"He had his whole life ahead of him, he did not. He didn't deserve this," said his older sister, Alexis Montaño.

Back on Feb. 1, Martinez was shot and killed at Anderson Park.

Family says he was with a friend riding around at the skate park that night.

Montaño and her sister Alicia Suarez wanted to honor their little brother who they knew as JAM.

"He was loving, he was caring, he was goofy and had his wild times," Suarez said.

"Our family is just hurting right now," Montaño said.

Martinez was one of nine, a big family that brought out a big amount of support Thursday night.

Even as the event wraps up right behind me, people are still remembering and gathering for Martinez.

They say that over 300 people showed up, gathering thousands of dollars for the family who really needs it.

"Honestly it's everything, to just see all the love and support that we have from family friends, even people that we don't know. The community to come together for us, it's really beautiful to see," Montaño said.

Nearly two weeks after his death, police are still searching for the shooter.

"Right now, our family is really wanting justice, like my brother did not deserve that," Suarez said.

Stockton police say there is no available suspect description yet, but they say a group of people were there when the shots rang out.