2 McClatchy High students robbed minutes after school near parking lot

SACRAMENTO – School officials are warning McClatchy High families after two students were robbed just minutes after classes got out earlier this week.

In a letter sent to parents, Principal Andrea Egan revealed the details about Monday's incident: About 10-15 after dismissal, two students who were near the student parking lot on Freeport Boulevard were robbed.

"The students were not physically harmed, but the incident rattled them," Egan wrote.

Police reports were filed and officers are gathering video evidence that could help in the investigation.

Few distinguishing details about the suspects have been released, but officials say the robbers drove away in a black Nissan Altima.

Notably, similar robberies occurred just a few months ago near McClatchy High School.

"I recognize this is very concerning to our CKM community, and we are working closely with police and SCUSD Safe Schools to keep our students safe," Egan wrote.

Any other possible witnesses, or anyone with further information relevant to the investigation, are urged to call police or school administrators.