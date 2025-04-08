Watch CBS News
Sacramento

2 injured, multiple detained after shooting in Sacramento's south Natomas

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

South Natomas shooting leaves 2 men injured, multiple detained
South Natomas shooting leaves 2 men injured, multiple detained 02:11

SACRAMENTO — Two people were shot and multiple others were detained in the south Natomas area, police said Tuesday.

Sacramento police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. along West El Camino, just west of Northgate Boulevard.

Both gunshot victims were stable in the hospital at last check.

Moments after the shooting, Sacramento police said an air unit located a possible suspect vehicle and followed it to the area near Natomas Central Drive and Gozo Island Avenue in north Natomas.

Investigators detained multiple people who were inside the home. There were no official arrests announced, nor were there details on if any of those individuals was the suspected shooter.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.