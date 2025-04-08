2 injured, multiple detained after shooting in Sacramento's south Natomas

SACRAMENTO — Two people were shot and multiple others were detained in the south Natomas area, police said Tuesday.

Sacramento police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. along West El Camino, just west of Northgate Boulevard.

Both gunshot victims were stable in the hospital at last check.

Moments after the shooting, Sacramento police said an air unit located a possible suspect vehicle and followed it to the area near Natomas Central Drive and Gozo Island Avenue in north Natomas.

Investigators detained multiple people who were inside the home. There were no official arrests announced, nor were there details on if any of those individuals was the suspected shooter.