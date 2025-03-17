Watch CBS News
2 injured in partial roof collapses at Oakdale Cost Less Food store

Roof collapse at Oakdale Cost Less Food store may have been weather related
Roof collapse at Oakdale Cost Less Food store may have been weather related 02:40

Fire officials in Modesto confirmed that two people were injured Monday afternoon when the roof at a Cost Less Food store in Oakdale partially collapsed Monday afternoon.

Oakdale Cost Less Food roof collapse
Oakdale Cost Less Food roof collapse. Modesto Fire Department

Modesto Fire said at around 2:25 p.m. Monday, units were dispatched to Cost Less Food Company location at 788 N. Yosemite Ave. in Oakdale for a rescue and roof collapse. 

Fire units arrived at the scene and found workers had evacuated the store. Two people were in hurt in the partial collapse zone, but had been removed prior to the arrival of fire units.

Fire officials said one of those injured people was transported, but the other individual declined transport.  

Fire officials said that the area of the roof collapse was about 20 feet wide by 20 feet long. The location was closed and store employees were working to repair the damage.

While fire officials said there was no official cause to the collapse, a significant weather cell moved through just prior to the incident and may have contributed.

