2 DUI suspects crash into each other in Rancho Cordova, knock out power

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

RANCHO CORDOVA – Two drivers have been arrested on suspicion of DUI after a series of crashes in Rancho Cordova overnight.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, early Monday morning, a vehicle crashed into an electrical pole near Ananda Lane and Coloma Road.

Then, at some point shortly after, another vehicle crashed into that first vehicle.

sac-sheriff-dui-crash-1.jpg
Scene of the crash. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Deputies arrested both of the drivers on suspicion of DUI. No injuries have been reported, the sheriff's office says.

About 250 SMUD customers had their power knocked out due to the crash. 

First published on June 3, 2024 / 6:59 AM PDT

