2 dogs, cat rescued after fire at West Sacramento home

3 pets rescued after fire at West Sacramento home

3 pets rescued after fire at West Sacramento home

3 pets rescued after fire at West Sacramento home

WEST SACRAMENTO – Firefighters rescued three pets after a fire at a home in West Sacramento early Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported just after 5 a.m. along Gregory Avenue.

As one of the residents detailed, the family woke up to the sound of smoke detectors going off and quickly spotted flames in the back patio.

Fire crews were able to mostly contain the flames to the back portion of the home. Two dogs and a cat were also rescued by firefighters.

Due to the smoke damage, the family has been displaced.

Exactly what started the fire is still being determined.