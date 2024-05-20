Watch CBS News
2 arrested after man nearly killed in Grass Valley attack

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

GRASS VALLEY — Two arrests were made over the weekend after a man was nearly killed in an attack in the Northern California Sierra Foothills just days prior, authorities said Monday.

Grass Valley residents Gage Edwin Tolleson, 20, and Devin Travis Wilde, 21, were both arrested on Saturday, May 18—Tolleson just down Highway 49 at a private residence in Alta Sierra and Wilde in Sacramento County's Citrus Heights.

devin-travis-wilde.jpg
Mugshot of 21-year-old Devin Travis Wilde Nevada County Sheriff's Office

A 19-year-old man was violently attacked and robbed back on May 12. Nevada County sheriff's deputies were alerted to what had happened when the man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, which included a skull fracture. The victim, who survived, then had to be taken to a trauma center due to a need for a higher level of care.

gage-edwin-tolleson.jpg
Mugshot of 20-year-old Gage Edwin Tolleson Nevada County Sheriff's Office

The attack happened at Tolleson and Wilde's home on Brunswick Drive in Grass Valley, authorities said. The victim was beaten with multiple blunt-force objects in an attack authorities say appears to have been premeditated.

Wilde and Tolleson are accused of taking the victim's cell phone and cash during the attack.

They both remain in the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City and face charges of attempted homicide, robbery, and conspiracy, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said. Bond was set at $500,000 for each man.  

