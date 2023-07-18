2 arrested in connection to Rancho Cordova homicide

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Two people are now under arrest after a Rancho Cordova-area homicide investigation over the weekend.

The incident happened back on the night of July 15. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Folsom and Sunrise boulevards to investigate reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

At the scene, deputies found an unresponsive man who also appeared to have lacerations to his upper body. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Another injured person was also found nearby. That man was expected to survive his injuries.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced that two men – 54-year-old Andres Santibanez and 52-year-old Sammuel Amorado – had been arrested in connection to the case. Investigators said one of the suspects was the driver of the car that apparently hit the victim; however, it's unclear which suspect is which.

Both men have been booked on charges of murder, the sheriff's office said.

No other details about the incident have been released.