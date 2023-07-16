Deputies investigating Saturday night homicide in Rancho Cordova

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento County Sheriff deputies are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova Saturday night.

Just before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, Rancho Cordova Police Department officers and sheriff deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Folsom Boulevard. An unresponsive adult male was located and lifesaving measures were taken, according to the sheriff's office. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. While these efforts were underway, California Highway Patrol officers discovered a second injured adult male victim who is expected to survive his injuries.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators from the sheriff's office have taken over the investigation. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that the incident is being investigated as a homicide because it was determined the victim did not pass away from natural causes. Investigators are still working to determine how the victim being struck by a vehicle figures into the investigation.

This is a developing story and there is no further information available at this time.