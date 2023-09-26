15-year-old killed, 16-year-old hurt in shooting near Stockton Waterfront

SACRAMENTO — One teen was killed and another was injured in a Stockton shooting on Monday.

The victims, ages 15 and 16, were shot shortly after 4:30 p.m. near Channel Street near McLeod Lake and Stockton Arena. The 15-year-old died at the scene, police said. The other teen is in stable condition at an area hospital and is expected to survive, a SPD spokesperson confirmed Monday night.

"The timing of it, as well as the area, is something that is very concerning to us, especially in the heart of downtown when people are getting off work," said SPD spokesperson David Scott.

A witness to the shooting, a Stockton pastor, told CBS13 he had just parked the church's van on Channel Street when he heard multiple gunshots ring out.

"Two guys were running this way, and when they ran, you can see one guy fell, guy took his shirt off to try to help him," said the pastor.

He told CBS13 he wanted to help but was uncertain where the gunshots came from, so instead, he dropped down in his car and prayed for anyone involved, from the law enforcement to the families of the victims.

There was no available information on a suspect or what led to the shooting. The area, noted by multiple community members to CBS13, is one known to be a "teen hang out" in the afternoons. It's across from the Regal Stockton City Center movie theater.

The Stockton Police Department encouraged anyone with information to call the department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377. You can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers online or by calling Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.