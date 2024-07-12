13 people displaced after early morning house fire in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS – More than a dozen people have been displaced after an early morning house fire in Citrus Heights on Friday.

The scene was along Checkerbloom Way, off of Stacey Hills Drive and Fair Oaks Boulevard. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found a well-involved house fire.

Firefighters say working smoke detectors were key in helping wake up the residents and get them out safely.

It appears the home suffered extensive damage inside.

A total of 13 people have been displaced by the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation, Metro Fire says.