Watch CBS News
Local News

13 people displaced after early morning house fire in Citrus Heights

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Citrus Heights house fire leaves 13 people displaced
Citrus Heights house fire leaves 13 people displaced 01:40

CITRUS HEIGHTS – More than a dozen people have been displaced after an early morning house fire in Citrus Heights on Friday.

The scene was along Checkerbloom Way, off of Stacey Hills Drive and Fair Oaks Boulevard. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found a well-involved house fire.

Firefighters say working smoke detectors were key in helping wake up the residents and get them out safely.

It appears the home suffered extensive damage inside.

A total of 13 people have been displaced by the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation, Metro Fire says. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.