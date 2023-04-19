"We can only be as good as we train": 13 law enforcement agencies attended a tactical training to improve team response

SACRAMENTO -- When it comes to law enforcement, tactical training and team-building help keep the public safe as well as those serving on the force.

Given recent events, this is becoming more and more important.

Vacaville police were on assignment at the critical incident and hostage negotiation training at Folsom Lake. They were just one of 13 agencies attending the annual event put together by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office's Critical Incident Negotiations Team.

"All the scenarios are tailored off of real-world events, so that way we can integrate it better into what negotiators do," said Kyle Ikeuchi, one of the organizers.

Another organizer, Zaheem Bushk, said, "We can only be as good as we train."

Organizers chose Folsom Lake because of its rural setting so law enforcement could practice working outside of an office setting, testing mobile command systems and each other.

"Anytime we get to apply real-world scenarios to a training environment, you can't help but get excited and engaged in it," David Casalnuovo said.

Casanuolvo has been working as a cop for 15 years, assisting in many of these types of tense hostage or standoff situations.

"Anything we can do to make somebody feel like they are heard along the way, they have a voice, tends to help the situation," he said.

He says police work hand-in-hand with tactical and SWAT teams to resolve situations peacefully and keep people out of harm's way.

"That's the goal of both aspects of the team. It keeps us safe," Casanuolvo said. "It keeps my SWAT team safe and it keeps the public and our suspect safe, regardless of what they have done or what they are going through."