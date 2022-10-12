Watch CBS News
1 person shot and killed in North Highlands

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS - A person has been shot and killed in North Highlands. 

At 9:30 p.m., there was a ShotSpotter activation along the 3800 block of Madison Ave. near Jackson St., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived at the scene and found an adult male laying on the east side of the roadway with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Deputies applied a chest seal and initiated CPR until Metro Fire arrived and pronounced the victim deceased, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Witnesses declined to give any information and deputies are still searching for the suspect. Eastbound Madison is closed temporarily while investigators collect evidence.

No further information is available

First published on October 11, 2022 / 10:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

