Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person in critical condition after head-on crash in Rancho Cordova

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

Crash in Rancho Cordova leaves one person in critical condition
Crash in Rancho Cordova leaves one person in critical condition 01:00

RANCHO CORDOVA - A head-on crash in Rancho Cordova has left one person critically injured.

th-car-ax-8am-liveshot-dec29.jpg

The crash happened Friday morning in the area of Rancho Cordova Parkway and Cobble Brook Drive, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. 

As a result of the crash, Rancho Cordova Parkway was closed between Cobble Brook Drive and Douglas Road. All traffic is closed on Cobble Brook Drive between Rancho Cordova Parkway and Aura Way.

No further information about the crash has been released.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 7:53 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.