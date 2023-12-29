1 person in critical condition after head-on crash in Rancho Cordova

Crash in Rancho Cordova leaves one person in critical condition

RANCHO CORDOVA - A head-on crash in Rancho Cordova has left one person critically injured.

The crash happened Friday morning in the area of Rancho Cordova Parkway and Cobble Brook Drive, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

As a result of the crash, Rancho Cordova Parkway was closed between Cobble Brook Drive and Douglas Road. All traffic is closed on Cobble Brook Drive between Rancho Cordova Parkway and Aura Way.

No further information about the crash has been released.