1 person hurt in rollover crash in Citrus Heights neighborhood

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person has been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash left them trapped in their vehicle Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. along the 8000 block of Copperwood Drive in Citrus Heights.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found a two-vehicle crash had occurred. One of the vehicles had rolled onto its side, trapping one person.

Firefighters were able to extricate that person and they were rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Exactly what led up to the crash, which happened in a residential neighborhood, is unclear.

Citrus Heights police will be investigating. 

First published on May 17, 2023 / 8:27 AM

