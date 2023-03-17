1 teenager injured in a shooting at Stockton party
STOCKTON -- A teenager was shot on Thursday night while attending a party, said Stockton Police Department.
It happened at the 1100 block of Ishi Goto Street in the Seaport District.
The 13-year-old victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The gunfire also struck a nearby residence and vehicle.
Investigations are underway and police officers are searching for a male suspect, whose race is unknown.
