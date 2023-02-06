Watch CBS News
1 hurt in shooting at Sacramento County apartment complex

ROSEMONT – An investigation is underway after a shooting at an apartment complex in the Rosemont area Monday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a complex along the 4000 block of South Watt Avenue and found a victim in his 20s. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, deputies say.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.

Updates to follow.  

