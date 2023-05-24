1 dead in head-on crash on Old River Road in Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY – One person has died after a crash on Old River Road near Woodland Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. near County Road 119, south of Interstate 5.

California Highway Patrol says a car was heading northbound on Old River Road when it crossed the center divider and hit a pickup truck head-on. Officers say the driver of the car was killed in the crash.

It appears speed and a curve in the road may have been a factor in the crash, officers say.

Both directions of Old River Road are blocked. It's unclear when it will reopen, but drivers should avoid the area for the time being.

It has been a deadly morning along Sacramento-area roadways. Earlier in the morning, along Highway 50, a car crashed into an unoccupied construction truck in a construction zone near the 65th Street onramp.

The driver in that crash was killed, CHP said. Highway 50 reopened just before 7 a.m. but residual traffic delays remain.

Also in Sacramento, near El Camino and Mission avenues, CHP said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle just before 1:30 a.m.