Fatal accident on Highway 50 resulted in 1 person dead

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- One person is dead following a traffic crash on Highway 50, according to California Highway Patrol. 

The crash occurred early Wednesday morning at approximately 2 a.m. when the driver of a car crashed into an unoccupied construction truck in the construction zone. 

The car has since been towed and the 65th Street onramp to Highway 50 is closed to westbound traffic at Stockton Boulevard. 

Drivers should find alternative routes as it is unknown how long the closure will last. 

First published on May 24, 2023 / 5:39 AM

