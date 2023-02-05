Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 2 others injured in Stockton shooting on Saturday night

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Sunday news & weather update - 2/5/23
Sunday news & weather update - 2/5/23 04:27

STOCKTON - One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Stockton overnight.

According to Stockton police, at around 11:35 p.m. Saturday, a shooting occurred at a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, police found that a 42-year-old man had been shot to death and two others -- a 39-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man -- had gunshot wounds, Stockton police say.

No further details have been made available by the police.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 9:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.