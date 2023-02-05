1 dead, 2 others injured in Stockton shooting on Saturday night

STOCKTON - One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Stockton overnight.

According to Stockton police, at around 11:35 p.m. Saturday, a shooting occurred at a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, police found that a 42-year-old man had been shot to death and two others -- a 39-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man -- had gunshot wounds, Stockton police say.

No further details have been made available by the police.