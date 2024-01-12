Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 injured after collision in Orangevale

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ORANGEVALE — One person died and another person was left with major injuries after a collision in the Orangevale area, officials said Friday night.

It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Greenback Lane and Hazel Avenue.

Sacramento Metro Fire responded to the scene. The agency initially said a motorcycle collided with a tree, killing one and injuring a second person.

However, a CBS Sacramento photojournalist at the scene determined there was no motorcycle. Instead, a bicycle and a shopping cart were in the roadway surrounded by debris. Additionally, a body was seen in the roadway

The injured person has since been taken to an area hospital.

CBS13 has reached out to the California Highway Patrol for more information but has not yet heard back.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 10:50 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.