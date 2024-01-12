1 dead, 1 injured after collision in Orangevale

ORANGEVALE — One person died and another person was left with major injuries after a collision in the Orangevale area, officials said Friday night.

It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Greenback Lane and Hazel Avenue.

Sacramento Metro Fire responded to the scene. The agency initially said a motorcycle collided with a tree, killing one and injuring a second person.

However, a CBS Sacramento photojournalist at the scene determined there was no motorcycle. Instead, a bicycle and a shopping cart were in the roadway surrounded by debris. Additionally, a body was seen in the roadway

The injured person has since been taken to an area hospital.

CBS13 has reached out to the California Highway Patrol for more information but has not yet heard back.