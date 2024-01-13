Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed, motorcyclist injured in collision in Orangevale

By Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was killed and a motorcyclist has major injuries after a collision in the Sacramento area Friday night, the CHP - East Sacramento said. 

Officers said the collision happened in the area of Greenback Lane, west of Hazel Avenue, around 10:20 p.m. in Orangevale.

The motorcyclist was driving at high speeds, the CHP said, and was approaching a 58-year-old Rocklin man pushing a shopping cart south across the westbound lanes. 

The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man from Citrus Heights, hit the pedestrian and was thrown off the bike, officers said. 

The pedestrian died and the motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with major injuries. 

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision. 

January 13, 2024

