First Alert Weather: Lingering storm effects cause concern

/ CBS Sacramento

Chain controls in effect for some areas in the Sierra

Chain controls are in effect for the following areas, according to CHP Truckee:

• I-80 is R2 in both directions from Truckee to Alta. 

• SR-267 is R2 from Northstar to Kings Beach. 

• SR-89 is R1 from Truckee to Tahoe City. 

• SR-28 is R1 Tahoe City to Kings Beach. 

chain-controls.png
CHP Truckee

• Trucks are at maximum restrictions.  

Two River Flood Warnings canceled

River Flood Warnings for the Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar and Mormon Slough at Bellota have been canceled and the river is no longer expected to reach Flood Stage, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento. 

Cold air funnel spotted in Stanislaus County

A "cold air funnel" was spotted from Jaguar Court in Riverbank around 2 p.m. today. This photo was taken by Danielle Dekofski-Olivera. 

cold-air-funnel.png
Danielle Dekofski-Olivera
Afternoon weather forecast

Remaining residents of mobile home park in Acampo evacuated

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory Evacuation Order for Arbor Mobile Home Park in Acampo due to flooding. The remainder of the residents at the park are being evacuated. 

The address of the park is 19690 Hwy. 99 in Acampo.

An Evacuation Center is open at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds at 13 E Lockeford St., Lodi,  

Flood warnings in place for El Dorado, Sacramento, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties

The evacuation comes after the National Weather Service issued Flood Warnings for Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento and San Joaquin counties due to heavy rain.

The warnings went into effect at 11:47 a.m. Monday. The warnings in Amador, El Dorado and Sacramento counties are set to expire at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. The San Joaquin County warning is set to expire at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. 

An Evacuation Warning has also been issued for the Modesto area east of S 9th Street and west of Avon Street between River Road and the Tuolumne River. For the latest developments on this warning, visit this facebook page.

Evacuation Orders and Warnings are being issued for part of the town of Crows Landing. The ORDER, highlighted in red, is...

Posted by StanEmergency on Monday, January 16, 2023
