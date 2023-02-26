First Alert Weather: More wet weather passes through Northern California

First Alert Weather: More wet weather passes through Northern Californiaget the free app
Northern California is experiencing another cold winter storm that is bringing more rain and snow to the region.
More snow expected soon
After a decent break in the weather on Saturday, snowfall totals are expected to pick up with two more storms rolling through Northern California.
The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said Sunday morning that it only recorded an inch of snowfall over the previous 24 hours. It expects to see an additional 6-9 feet of fresh powder through Wednesday with blizzard-like conditions expected during that stretch.
Sunday storm begins impacting Northern California
The first of two more storms has begun moving through Northern California on Sunday. Here's a preview of what to expect in the next few days.
I-80 reopens after major crash forces closure
Caltrans said Interstate 80 has fully reopened in Placer County where an 18-vehicle collision left five people injured.
The closure had completely shut down westbound I-80 from Truckee.
Low elevation snow calls for chain controls in the foothills
PLACERVILLE -- Drivers headed towards South Lake Tahoe on Highway 50 stopped in Placerville to put chains on Friday, as low elevation snow made road conditions slick and icy.
Low-elevation snow fell in the region Friday, with snow showers set to linger into Saturday for the Sierra.
With the low snow, Placerville drivers without four-wheel drive had to pull off the roadway to put chains on — some with the help of their passengers or friendly strangers. One family headed toward South Lake Tahoe was prepared with chains but didn't expect to see chain controls start as low as Placerville.
Read the full story from Madisen Keavy here.
Latest weather conditions in the foothills
18-vehicle crash on I-80
Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision along Interstate 80 in Placer County, officials said Friday afternoon.
It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 at Drum Forebay Road. In total, 18 vehicles, including a Cal Fire pickup truck, were involved in the collision.
Full story here.
I-80 closed again due to crashes
After reopening earlier this afternoon in the Sierra, a portion of Interstate 80 has shut down again after multiple crashes.
Caltrans District 3 said all westbound I-80 traffic was being turned around at the Nevada state line, while eastbound travelers were being held in Truckee.
For the latest road conditions, visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
Tree topples onto a Lodi building
The tree fell onto the American Legion Memorial Building at 320 North Washington Street on Friday. Photos show that the trunk broke off a large chunk of the roof and that limbs were protruding through the ceiling of at least one room.
Read the rest of the story here: https://www.cbsnews.com/sacramento/news/large-tree-lodi-topple-fall-storm-wind/
Highway 50 back open near Meyers
A commercial truck was on Highway 50 when it caught fire. The truck was eventually pushed off the highway, debris was removed, and the roadway was reopened, according to Caltrans Dist. 3
No one was injured in the incident.
I-80 back open to passenger vehicles
Interstate 80 is back open to passenger vehicles, Caltrans says. Chain controls remain in effect from Applegate to the state line. Trucks are still being held.
Highway 128 at Pleasants Valley Road west of Winters in Yolo County.
Traffic has allowed Highway 16 between Rumsey Canyon in Yolo County & the Highway 20 junction in Colusa County to reopen.
For the latest road conditions, visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
More closures on the road and update on I-80
Another highway has been shut down to the snow.
Westbound Highway 128 west of Winters in Yolo County is currently closed, and traffic is diverted to Pleasants Valley Road.
There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.
All vehicles on the I-80, except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires, are now required to have chains on from Colfax to the Nevada state line. Trucks going East are being screened at Applegate, and drivers must have maximum chains in their possession in order to proceed.
All trucks going West are required to stop at the brake check area that is located west of Nyack in order to reduce the risk of brake fires.
A high wind advisory is currently in effect from the Solano/YOLO County line to the YOLO/Sacramento County line. Travel is not recommended for campers, trailers, or permit loads.
I-80 remains shut down and school districts are closed today
Interstate 80 remains closed, with no estimated time of re-opening. The highway was shut down yesterday, when visibility dropped to zero.
The storm will continue all day today through tomorrow, and travel in the mountains is highly discouraged.
The icy and dangerous road conditions have also caused the closure of several schools today, including those in Black Oak Mine Union School and Camino Union School districts in El Dorado County.
The following school districts are also closed due to snow accummulation:
- Gold Oak Union School District for Pleasant Valley and Gold Oaks schools
- Pioneer Union School District for Mountain Creek and Pioneer Elementary
- Pollock Pines Elementary School District
- Silver Fork School District
For updates on road conditions, visit: https://roads.dot.ca.gov/roadscell.php and https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
First Alert Update: The next 3 storms
Upcoming Storms
- Storm 1: Now – Friday night
- Storm 2: Sunday PM and night
- Storm 3: Monday – Wednesday, heaviest Mon PM - Tue
New Today: A First Alert Action Day was added for Monday due to a larger storm that is expected to produce a lot more precipitation than the current storm.
Storm #1:
Storm #1 will continue to bring low-elevation snow to our area through Friday, with snow showers lingering into Saturday for the Sierra. Snow levels will fluctuate between 1,000-2,000 ft but may fall as low as 500 ft briefly (*in spots where precipitation rates are higher*) early Friday.
Additional rainfall amounts in the Valley are expected to range between 0.250.75" with localized amounts as much as one inch. Additional snowfall will range wildly with elevation. Snowfall is expected to range between 4-8" at 1,500 ft, 1-3 feet up to 3,000 ft and 2-5 feet for elevations above 3,000 ft.
Gusty south winds will be strongest in the Valley early Friday as wind gusts are expected to reach 45 mph, resulting in isolated outages. The wind speeds will gradually subside through the afternoon and evening.
Storm #2:
Storm #2 will impact our region on Sunday with another round of valley rain and mountain snow. The snow levels will not be as low as our current storm and will range from 2,500-3,500 ft. The storm will produce the heaviest snow late Sunday and Sunday night.
Snow accumulations in the higher elevations are expected to range from 6-12" above 5,000 ft with 2-4 inches around 3,000 ft.
Rainfall in the valley will be light with most locations receiving less than a quarter inch of rain.
Storm #3:
Storm #3 will bring valley rain and mountain snow to the area on Monday and it will linger into Wednesday. This storm will have a lot more moisture with it meaning we can expect a lot more precipitation than the last couple of storms.
We are expecting moderate impacts for the Valley and major impacts in the mountains with the heaviest precipitation occurring from Monday afternoon into Tuesday.
The valley can expect moderate to heavy rain along with a period of gusty winds. Rainfall amounts in the Valley are expected to range from 1-2 inches.
Snow levels will fluctuate between 2,000-3,000 ft with copious amounts of snow expected for the higher elevations in the Sierra, causing prolonged road closures and the potential for power outages.
As of right now, we are expecting 1-3 feet of snow above 3,000 ft and 3-6 feet for those above 5,000 ft.
Precipitation Summary:
Precipitation amounts for the next three storms below can be viewed in the image below. Overall, the valley can expect 1-3 inches of rain through next Wednesday. The higher elevations in the Sierra (above 5,000 ft) can expect another 4-8 feet of snow.
Roads closed in the Sierra and Foothills due to snow
Caltrans says that Interstate 80 is closed in both directions with no estimated time of opening. They say it's unlikely the freeway will reopen Thursday night.
Traffic has been released on Highway 50. Caltrans urges drivers to be patient and stay on the highway. GPS guidance in the backroads could be inaccurate and even dangerous.
Highway 20 is closed in Nevada City.
Highway 49 is closed in multiple locations.
For the last conditions from Caltrans, click here: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/
Evening First Alert Forecast
Portland hit by rare snow
California is the only place experiencing severe weather on Thursday.
Portland, Ore. was hit by a rare winter deluge. Almost a foot of snow fell -- making it the second snowiest day in the city's history.
Traffic was stalled all around the city, and even the Portland Trail Blazers' flight to Sacramento, where they will take on the Kings later on Thursday, was delayed.
The Sierra seeing heavy snow
Heavy snow has started in the Sierra and Caltrans is warning drivers to avoid traveling up the high country if possible.
Sierra at Tahoe to close early
Due to low visibility and winds of 50 miles per hour, Sierra at Tahoe will close at 12pm on Thursday.
Good news in anticipation - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting the storm to taper off into the weekend.
Santa Cruz mountains covered in snow
Parts of the Bay Area not used to snow are also getting dusting on Thursday morning.
In the Santa Cruz Mountains, children were seen making snowmen and throwing snowballs while drivers battled dangerous black ice over the Highway 17 summit.
It's the first time in 12 years the National Weather Service had to issue a winter weather advisory for the region.
Read more at CBS Bay Area.
Graupel vs hail
While many people in the Sacramento area celebrated what appeared to be snow falling from the sky, the National Weather Service was quick to teach people about the phenomenon known as "graupel."
According to NWS, graupel is "snow that melts & becomes supercooled as it falls through a warm surface and forms what seem to be ice pellets."
Temperatures in the Sacramento Valley were too warm for true snow to form.
Still, very low elevation snow is expected with this round of weather.