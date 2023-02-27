School districts across foothills announce Monday closures due to snow
EL DORADO — Several schools across the Sierra Foothills have announced closures for Monday due to a storm event that is bringing heavy snow to the region.
Blizzard-like conditions are expected to bring several feet of snow over the next few days.
See a list of the announced closures below.
El Dorado Union High School District closures:
El Dorado High School
Union Mine High School
Independence High School
Pioneer Union School District closures:
Mountain Creek Middle School
Pioneer Elementary
Gold Oak Union School District closures:
All Schools
Amador County Unified School district closures:
All district schools including sports-related events and other activities
Pollock Pines Elementary School District closures:
All schools
Silver Fork Elementary School District closures:
All schools
Mother Lode Union School District closures:
All schools
Black Oak Mine Unified School District closures:
All schools
Camino Union School District closures:
All schools
Placerville Union School District closures:
All schools
