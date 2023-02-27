School districts across foothills announce Monday closures due to snow

EL DORADO — Several schools across the Sierra Foothills have announced closures for Monday due to a storm event that is bringing heavy snow to the region.

Blizzard-like conditions are expected to bring several feet of snow over the next few days.

See a list of the announced closures below.

El Dorado Union High School District closures:

El Dorado High School

Union Mine High School

Independence High School

Pioneer Union School District closures:

Mountain Creek Middle School

Pioneer Elementary

Gold Oak Union School District closures:

All Schools

Amador County Unified School district closures:

All district schools including sports-related events and other activities

Pollock Pines Elementary School District closures:

All schools

Silver Fork Elementary School District closures:

All schools

Mother Lode Union School District closures:

All schools

Black Oak Mine Unified School District closures:

All schools

Camino Union School District closures:

All schools

Placerville Union School District closures:

All schools