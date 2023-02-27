Watch CBS News
Local News

School districts across foothills announce Monday closures due to snow

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

EL DORADO — Several schools across the Sierra Foothills have announced closures for Monday due to a storm event that is bringing heavy snow to the region.

Blizzard-like conditions are expected to bring several feet of snow over the next few days.

See a list of the announced closures below.

El Dorado Union High School District closures:

El Dorado High School

Union Mine High School

Independence High School

Pioneer Union School District closures:

Mountain Creek Middle School

Pioneer Elementary

Gold Oak Union School District closures:

All Schools

Amador County Unified School district closures:

All district schools including sports-related events and other activities

Pollock Pines Elementary School District closures:

All schools

Silver Fork Elementary School District closures:

All schools

Mother Lode Union School District closures:

All schools

Black Oak Mine Unified School District closures:

All schools

Camino Union School District closures:

All schools

Placerville Union School District closures:

All schools

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 6:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.