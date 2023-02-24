Watch CBS News
Local News

Large tree crashes through roof of Lodi American Legion Memorial Building

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

LODI - A large tree toppled onto a building in Lodi on Friday, causing significant damage. 

The tree fell onto the American Legion Memorial Building at 320 North Washington Street. Photos show that the trunk broke of part of the roof and that limbs were protruding through the ceiling of at least one room.

As a result of the tree toppling, the building has been red-tagged, meaning it is too dangerous to enter.

High winds and intense rain over the last nearly two months have led hundreds of trees, including mature ones like this one, to topple across the region.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the tree falling. It's unknown when the tree will be removed.

Lodi American Legion Building with Tree
Lodi American Legion Building with Tree
CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 12:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.