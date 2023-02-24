Large tree crashes through roof of Lodi American Legion Memorial Building

LODI - A large tree toppled onto a building in Lodi on Friday, causing significant damage.

The tree fell onto the American Legion Memorial Building at 320 North Washington Street. Photos show that the trunk broke of part of the roof and that limbs were protruding through the ceiling of at least one room.

As a result of the tree toppling, the building has been red-tagged, meaning it is too dangerous to enter.

High winds and intense rain over the last nearly two months have led hundreds of trees, including mature ones like this one, to topple across the region.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the tree falling. It's unknown when the tree will be removed.