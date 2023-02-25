Watch CBS News
Local News

5 injured in 18-vehicle crash on I-80 in Placer County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

PLACER COUNTY — Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision along Interstate 80 in Placer County, officials said Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 at Drum Forebay Road. In total, 18 vehicles, including a Cal Fire pickup truck, were involved in the collision.

All injuries were described as minor.

Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said westbound I-80 was closed at Truckee while eastbound traffic is open but delayed. There is no estimated time for the reopening of the lanes.

At this time, it is unclear if the weather was a factor in the crash. The collision happened as a major storm rolls through Northern California, bringing snow, rain and slick roads.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 4:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.