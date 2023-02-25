5 injured in 18-vehicle crash on I-80 in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY — Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision along Interstate 80 in Placer County, officials said Friday afternoon.
It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 at Drum Forebay Road. In total, 18 vehicles, including a Cal Fire pickup truck, were involved in the collision.
All injuries were described as minor.
Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said westbound I-80 was closed at Truckee while eastbound traffic is open but delayed. There is no estimated time for the reopening of the lanes.
At this time, it is unclear if the weather was a factor in the crash. The collision happened as a major storm rolls through Northern California, bringing snow, rain and slick roads.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.