5 injured in 18-vehicle crash on I-80 in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY — Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision along Interstate 80 in Placer County, officials said Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 at Drum Forebay Road. In total, 18 vehicles, including a Cal Fire pickup truck, were involved in the collision.

All injuries were described as minor.

CAL FIRE/ Placer County Fire Department is in unified command with CHP following a multi vehicle collision on interstate 80 near Drum flForebay in Placer County. Vehicles are being monitored at Colfax by CHP. Westbound traffic is shut down. No estimated time for re-opening. pic.twitter.com/Vvz6MDfYsq — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) February 25, 2023

Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said westbound I-80 was closed at Truckee while eastbound traffic is open but delayed. There is no estimated time for the reopening of the lanes.

At this time, it is unclear if the weather was a factor in the crash. The collision happened as a major storm rolls through Northern California, bringing snow, rain and slick roads.