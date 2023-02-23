Wintry scenes abound across the Bay Area; Cold front triggers rare snow flurries

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS -- It was a snow day early Thursday morning in the Santa Cruz Mountains as overnight flurries left behind a once in a decade winter scene.

Children played, making snowmen and snowballs, while drivers battled dangerous black ice as they were escorted by the California Highway Patrol over the summit on Highway 17.

For the first time in 12 years, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a wide swath of region spanning the next 48 hours.

"A significant winter storm will impact the Bay Area and Central Coast through Friday with cold temperatures, gusty winds, widespread rain showers, low elevation snow and the potential for thunderstorms," forecasters warned.

The first thrust of the storm arrived overnight, but a second stronger pulse of frigid temperatures and flurries will arrive late Thursday.

"The second, more impactful one (storm) will arrive for Thursday and Friday," the weather service warned.

Many Santa Cruz Mountain residents say they don't plan on leaving the area until the storms are over.

"If it's going to be a snow day, I usually stay home because it's usually only one day," said longtime Redwood Estates resident Judy Anslinger.

"The power was out once last night for about and hour and the internet is out even now, so we're just going to hunker down. That's it, you know," said James Hill, who has lived in Redwood Estates for 53 years.

The blast of frigid air accompanying the storm allowed the snow to accumulate on the ground.

"Snow levels have fallen to around 1,500 feet with accumulating snowfall occurring at around 2,000 feet based off of reports on social media as well as the region's network of webcams," the weather service said.

"While snowfall accumulations remain difficult to pin-point given our complex terrain, the highest peaks and ridges have a 60-80% probability of exceeding 8 inches and a 40-60% of picking up more than 12 inches, especially in the Santa Lucia and southern Diablo ranges."

Meanwhile across the Bay in the Berkeley Hills residents were preparing for flurries later Thursday. It's been more than a decade since snow has dusted the hills.

"I've lived in the Bay Area for 18 years and there's only one other time that there was any sort of snow in the Bay," said Michelle Green.

Some forecasts are predicting a few inches of snow in the Grizzly Peak area in the next couple of days. How much of it sticks will depend on the ground temperature.

In the Sierra, the storm triggered interment blizzard conditions.

A blizzard warning was in effect through Saturday for higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, where forecasters said conditions could include several feet of snow blown by 60-mph gusts and wind chill could drop the temperature to minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit.