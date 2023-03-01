Placerville residents face propane problems in thick snow

PLACERVILLE — All the snow in the foothills and Sierra is making it difficult for some people who depend on propane to heat their homes.

Lisa Miranda has a family of ten to keep warm in Swansboro and her propane tank is empty. She told CBS 13 that they ordered a propane tank more than 10 days ago now from Ferrel Gas. She said her delivery is scheduled for this Friday, but she is not sure they can wait that long.

"We are surviving," said Miranda. "We are starting to get cranky, but we will endure."

It is the snow-covered roads that are making it difficult for Miranda to fill up the propane tanks.

"We run on little, portable propane tanks," said Miranda. "Trying to find it in town is challenging because that is what everyone uses for backup heat up here."

The small five-gallon propane tanks are only lasting so long.

"To get off the mountain from Swansboro down to the main road in Placerville, it is a six-mile drive, but it is switchbacks," said Miranda. "Last night, it took my daughter and son-in-law an hour to get down with the snow."

It is just as difficult for propane tank drivers making deliveries up the mountain. Hunt Propane manager Michael Weber said his team has been facing some delays.

"If they do not have any roads plowed, driveways plowed or access to their propane tanks, then we have to be safe," said Weber. "We cannot get the trucks in there."

He said people should always have an alternate source of heat, and recommended calling when their tank is at about 30-40%.

CBS13 checked with more than a dozen spots in El Dorado County where you can exchange your propane or get portable tanks. Many said they are running low or completely out.

"We did see it coming. We did know to prepare," said Miranda. "Just when those tanks run out you need to go get them refilled and that is where the challenge is."

Miranda said that they did stock up on food before the storm and will just have to wait it out on the propane.

"We have ten in the household, but we shipped three out today because there is no heat," said Miranda. "There is a newborn baby, so we sent them back down to Sacramento."

A worker from Ferrel Gas, the company Miranda ordered from, said their drivers are putting on chains and doing all they can to reach people. Some roads are just too dangerous to go on right now.

The propane delivery company AmeriGas also confirmed that it is facing some delivery delays. It said to make sure driveways are plowed and exceed the width of a large delivery vehicle. It is also important to conserve energy when possible.

AmeriGas gave CBS13 this statement: