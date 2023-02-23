Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: Big chill, low snow hits Northern California

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Northern California is experiencing a cold winter storm that could bring snow to really low elevations.

 

School closures

All schools within the Camino Union School District are closed on Thursday due to the snow. 

Additionally, Union Mine High School, El Dorado High School, along with Independence High School will be on a 2-hour delayed start using the alternative "satellite stops" for busing due to the weather. 

Gold Oak Union School District for Pleasant Valley and Gold Oak schools, will not have school on Thursday due to snow accumulation throughout the day. 

By CBS13 Staff
 

Graupel vs hail

While many people in the Sacramento area celebrated what appeared to be snow falling from the sky, the National Weather Service was quick to teach people about the phenomenon known as "graupel." 

According to NWS, graupel is "snow that melts & becomes supercooled as it falls through a warm surface and forms what seem to be ice pellets."

Temperatures in the Sacramento Valley were too warm for true snow to form. 

Still, very low elevation snow is expected with this round of weather. 

By CBS13 Staff
CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.