First Alert Weather: Big chill, low snow hits Northern California

Northern California is experiencing a cold winter storm that could bring snow to really low elevations.
School closures
All schools within the Camino Union School District are closed on Thursday due to the snow.
Additionally, Union Mine High School, El Dorado High School, along with Independence High School will be on a 2-hour delayed start using the alternative "satellite stops" for busing due to the weather.
Gold Oak Union School District for Pleasant Valley and Gold Oak schools, will not have school on Thursday due to snow accumulation throughout the day.
Graupel vs hail
While many people in the Sacramento area celebrated what appeared to be snow falling from the sky, the National Weather Service was quick to teach people about the phenomenon known as "graupel."
According to NWS, graupel is "snow that melts & becomes supercooled as it falls through a warm surface and forms what seem to be ice pellets."
Temperatures in the Sacramento Valley were too warm for true snow to form.
Still, very low elevation snow is expected with this round of weather.