Man arrested on assault charges for attack on man, son at Sacramento sideshow
SACRAMENTO - An arrest has been made in connection to an assault that happened in the Pocket area of Sacramento.
Early Saturday morning, a man and his juvenile son were assaulted in the area of Amherst Street and Meadowview Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
On Wednesday, detectives arrested the suspect, 19-year-old Antonio Hernandez, for felony assault and child endangerment charges.
