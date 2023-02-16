Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested on assault charges for attack on man, son at Sacramento sideshow

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - An arrest has been made in connection to an assault that happened in the Pocket area of Sacramento.

Early Saturday morning, a man and his juvenile son were assaulted in the area of Amherst Street and Meadowview Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department. 

On Wednesday, detectives arrested the suspect, 19-year-old Antonio Hernandez, for felony assault and child endangerment charges.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 7:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.