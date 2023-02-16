Man arrested on assault charges for attack on man, son at Sacramento sideshow

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

SACRAMENTO - An arrest has been made in connection to an assault that happened in the Pocket area of Sacramento.

Early Saturday morning, a man and his juvenile son were assaulted in the area of Amherst Street and Meadowview Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested the suspect, 19-year-old Antonio Hernandez, for felony assault and child endangerment charges.